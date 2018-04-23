Share:

KARACHI - Police arrested another accused wanted in the minor girl rape-cum-murder case in Orangi Town, here on Sunday.

Police officials said that the accused arrested identified as Mahar Ali, is a son of already arrested suspect, Fazal Dad. The police investigators have also claim to have recovered clothe, charpoy and rope used in the incident, adding that the police recovered the stuff from the suspect’s home on the information provided by him. Police officials said that they have also collected his samples for the DNA profiling. A seven- year-old victim Rabia, a resident of Baloch Para in Orangi Town, went missing on Sunday, April 15 when she left home to play in the area as per routine. Her body was found from a garbage dump in MPR Colony in Manghopir. Police had recovered the minor’s decomposed body from a garbage dump on Monday evening after her family had lodged a complaint. The police had earlier arrested the three nominated suspects including Rahim, Fazal Faqir Mohammad who were nominated in the case by the victim’s family.

A large number of people held also staged a protest over the incident and a father of six children also lost his life during clash between the protesters and the police when the score of people went violent and had started protest. The police had later registered a case against over 150 miscreants including about a dozen workers affiliated with a political party.