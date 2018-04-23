Share:

LAHORE - A number of people reached the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry for rederessal of their grievances on Sunday.

The litigants, some of them were holding complaints and petitions and some without any document, stood all day outside the SC’s Lahore registry, in the hope that their voices would be heard.

As the CJP’s car appeared on the road in front of the Supreme Court building, the litigants, including women, made noise so that they could be heard. As Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar saw them protesting and crying for help, he asked his driver to stop the car.

The top judge directed the litigants to come to his chamber and drove back to the court for hearing of their complaints. He passed the orders and directions on the complaints of the citizens and directed his staff and others to ensure implementation of his orders.

However, the state and condition of the citizens who had been there for redressal of their grievances was very awful, and they were looking as if completely helpless.