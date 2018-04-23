Share:

KARACHI - A policeman was shot dead and a chief of a police station was wounded during an encounter with the criminals in Clifton locality on Sunday.

The encounter took place in Tauheed Commercial area, Clifton. Police officials said that the police personnel including Clifton SHO Chaudhry Shahid were on routine patrol in their private vehicle following the increase incidents of the street crimes in the area. Police officials said that they tried to intercept the two suspect pillion riders, however, the unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle opened straight fire on a police team and managed to escape from the scene.

SHO Chaudhry Shahid and head constable Hidayatullah Niazi sustained injuries during exchange of fire. They were rushed to nearby hospital, where Hidayatullah succumbed to his injuries. Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and IGP AD Khawaja took notice of the death of a cop and asked DIG South Azad Khan to submit a report. Home minister who was flanked by IGP Sindh also visited the injured SHO into a hospital where they lauded the efforts of the injured SHO and the deceased cop and also announced reward money for the SHO and compensation money for the deceased cop.

The funeral prayer of the deceased cop was offered at Police Headquarters, Garden. Sindh home minister, IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khowaja, Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Mahar and other senior officials also attended the funeral occasion. The provincial home minister ensured the family of the martyred cop of fully cooperation by the police department.

BODY FOUND

SITE Superhighway police found a mutilated body of a man from the bushes in Janjal Goth area. Police said that the residents of the area saw the body lying in pool of blood and informed police. As being informed police rushed on the spot and shifted the body to hospital. Police said that deceased identified as Anwar Ali, abducted by unknown assailants and later axed to death while thrown his body at the said place. Police handed over the body to family after autopsy while registered the case against unknown assailants.

25 ACCUSED ARRESTED

The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 25 outlaws in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Rangers claimed to have arrested four accused persons in raids conducted in Jamshaid Quarter, Artillery Maidan and Khokharapar areas. The accused persons arrested were identified as Asad, Bilal, Arshad and Noman. Rangers claimed that the accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of robberies and other criminal activities.

Rangers further arrested Muhammad Khan and Shokat Ali in raids conducted in Artillery Maidan and Malir. The accused persons were running narcotics den in the localities while rangers recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Separately, Pak Colony police raided at the gambling den while arrested at least 13 gamblers and recovered stuff being used in the club and money from the possession of accused persons.

On the other side, police have arrested six more accused persons involved in various cases of street crimes and other criminal activates in raids conducted in Khowaja Ajmair Nagri, Ferrier and Khokherapar police stations.