OKARA - A dacoit was shot dead during an encounter with police near 32/2L village while two of his accomplices managed to escape here the other night.

Police sources say that a team of Shahbore patrolling police was tipped off about three armed men looting citizens at gunpoint in 34/A2L village. The patrolling police rushed to the spot. Seeing a police party heading towards them, the three dacoits fled towards 33/2L village on a motorbike, firing shots on the police party. The police fired back in self defence and went after the criminals. Near Shabhore village link road, a shootout occurred between the police and the dacoits. After the firing stopped, the police spotted a dead body lying on the ground. The deceased was identified as Javed, resident of 27/4L village. The other two criminals managed to escape and disappeared in the darkness. The police shifted the dead body to the mortuary of Okara District Headquarters Hospital. A case was registered against the dacoits under sections 302, 324,186, 353 of PPC and 13/20/65 of Arms Ordinance.

WOMAN HELD

The woman who, along with her four children, had blocked a road outside the office of Okara district police officer in protest against the police for not releasing her husband was arrested and sent to jail after registration of a case the other day.

Nusrat Bibi, wife of Ali Akbar, had burnt tyres outside the DPO office and protested against the police for not releasing her husband Ali Akbar who, 'what she alleged', was allegedly kidnapped by the police. She lied on the road along with her four children including Abdullah, Asadulah, Fiza Fatima and Qaza Fatima and blocked the road. The police, however, removed her from the site, registered a case against her and sent her to jail.