DERA GHAZI KHAN - Dera Ghazi Khan City commonly called as "Dera Phullan Da Sehra" is deprived of the flowery plants even in the spring season due to apathy of district administration and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Flower seeds were purchased by PHA Chairperson Abdul Aleem Shah but not even a single flower could grow in the city greenbelts.

PHA is battling for its own survival. Six years have expired but PHA could not be made proper operational yet. Though on 21st of August, 2017, PHA Board of Directors had granted approval for recruitment of staff, but astonishing 123 posts of different cadres including key slots director general, three directors (admin & finance, horticulture & engineering) are lying vacant. Recruitment process could not start as a result the funds of Rs11 million allocated in the last year's budget lapsed.

Similarly, purchase of vehicles for DG, Directors and other officers, construction of PHA office building, and appointment of legal advisor are still pending. PHA administration could not make regulations for it. Currently, the administration is following the rules of PHA Multan. Even PHA DG Khan is operating without proper approval of budget 2017-18.

When contacted, XEN Syed Ejaz Hussain Bukhari working as director engineering PHA said the PHA DG Khan was facing lack of staff and budget.

"Govt of Punjab has made compulsory to make provision of one percent 1% Green Punjab charges in all the development schemes, but developmental projects executing agencies are reluctant to transfer the 1 % amount to PHA DG Khan as per policy," he said

To a question, Ejaz said that Provincial Highway DG Khan has transferred an amount of Rs5,586,449 to PHA DG Khan; Provincial Highway Layyah Rs4,069,894, Building Department DG Khan Rs813,127; Municipal Corporation DG Khan Rs520,114, Public Health Engineering (PHE) DG Khan Rs1,042,485, PHE Layyah transferred Rs1,827,923 to PHA DG Khan. However, Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department DG Khan has transferred lowest amount of Rs65,360 because former XEN Khuram Abbas did not give positive response to the government directions.

Answering about billboards issue, he said that MC DG Khan has not provided the record of billboards and dues. Four reminders on the subject were on record but to no avail. He shared one-month payment of salary of employees is pending which will be paid very soon. "Proper functioning of PHA DG Khan is necessary to restore the old status of city as "Dera Phullan Da Sehra", he said.