SADIQABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had always preferred the people of South Punjab when it came to their share in rule and development projects.

"The people of South Punjab wouldn't have lacked education, healthcare, and potable water had the incumbent PML-N government provided them their share as per NFC Award."

He expressed these views during a meeting with PPP MPA Ibrahim Khalil at Bilawal House, Islamabad the other day.

According to a press release issued from the local PPP office, Asif Zardari reiterated the vow of mitigating the woes of the population of South Punjab after coming to power in Punjab. "The PML-N leadership has no future in politics," he claimed.

On the occasion, Ibrahim Khalil apprised the PPP co-chairman of the party network in Rahim Yar Khan district. He said that the PPP had become an unbeatable political force in the district and would emerge successful in next polls. "People of South Punjab see the PPP as their representative party in the assemblies," he pointed out.

JUI-F supports new provinces on administrative basis

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) supports the formation of new provinces on administrative basis. "Those who haven't uttered even a word for the rights of the people of South Punjab during the last five years are now seeking their welfare."

These views were expressed by JUI-F district ameer and member of supreme council of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Punjab Allama Abdur Rauf Rabbani during an address to a party meeting at Chachran Union Council (UC) here the other day. JUI-F tehsil ameer Qari Shahid Mehmood Rahimi, senior naib ameer Hafiz Ghulam Hussain, Maulana Ismail Farooqi, Maulana Siddiq Hassan and Qari Farooq attended the meeting.

The participants discussed ways to strengthen the JUI-F network in Sadiqabad tehsil for the party success in the upcoming general election.

Speaking on the occasion, Qari Shahid Mehmood Rahimi said that all out efforts were being made for the reorganisation of the party in the tehsil. "The workers are being assigned to different party positions," he said, adding that the message of the party would deliver to each and every individual of the tehsil.

Later on, Allama Rabbani expressed condolence to Hafiz Habibullah over sad demise of his son Qari Abdul Basit.