SIALKOT:- President Mamnoon Hussain will visit Narowal on April 29, 2018. Federal Interior Minister Ch Ahsan Iqbal informed the newsmen here that President Mamnoon Hussain will address an important meeting of local parliamentarians, party workers and notables at Narowal. The president will also inaugurate the newly-established Sports City at Narowal during the visit.–Staff Reporter