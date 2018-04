Share:

PESHAWAR:- One security official was martyred while three others were injured in an explosion in Dattakhel area of North Waziristan Agency Sunday morning. According to government officials, officials from the Bomb Disposal Unit were targetted while disposing an explosive device. Subsequently, one was martyred while three others were injured. The blast was followed by another a few hours later in Miranshah. However, no casualties were reported in the second explosion.–INP