Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two minor children were died while three others sustained severe wounds when a wall and a gate of the closed school collapsed over them at village Karamullah Banglai beside Madeji Town in the limits of Gaheja Police Station, here on Sunday.

According to police, two minor children identified as Ali Nawaz, 5, son of Muharram and Naseeruddin, 8, son of Gul Muhammad were died while three other minors named Abdullah, Abdul Latif and Kamran sustained severe wounds when all of the children were playing at the shadow of a wall and a shadow of closed school’s gate suddenly wall and gate of the school collapsed over them and trapped under the debris.

After hearing hue and cry the locals rushed to the spot and reiterated the bodies and injured from debris and shifted them to Taluka Hospital Madeji for medical treatment and postmortem examination from where after conducting necessary medical formalities both the bodies were handed over to their heirs while two children were shifted to Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana for further medical treatment owing to their precarious condition, however the condition of the injured was said to be stable.

Muharram Ali, Gul Muhammad, Rafique Ahmed, Ali Bux and other villager allegedly said that contractor had used substandard material in making primary school in 2007 and since 2007 they [villagers] written several applications to concerned authorities to open the school for the welfare of the village children, but even passage of 10 years SEMIS code not issued since 2007 owing to which primary school always remained closed in dilapidated condition.

The funeral prayers of both the children were offered separately at their native village Karamullah Banglani.

7 COPS SUSPENDED

Shikarpur SSP Masood Bangash suspended two Station House Officers (SHOs) and five police constables during his visit at their police stations, here on Sunday.

According to reports, SSP Masood Banash, suspended two SHOs including Qamaruddin Mazari, the SHO Lodra, and SHO Sultankot and five other police constables including Imran Ali Dayo, Lakhmir, Waheed Ali, Imran Ali Solangi and Azizullah Jaffari when he suddenly visited the Lodra and Sultankot Police stations and found absent from their duties.

Besides, SSP Masood Bangash, warned the other police officer and personnel to do their duties with honesty because of he would not tolerant their negligence in their duty.

In a message SSP Masood Bangash, gave the message to outlaws and dacoits to surrender before police otherwise stern action would be taken against them in order to people of Shikarpur take a sigh of relief.