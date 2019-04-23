Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday said that protection of lives and wealth of people is prime responsibility of every policeman. He made it clear that negligence and carelessness shall never be tolerated in official duties.

According to an official handout issued from the central police office, the IGP said that special initiatives would be introduced to punish police officials found involved in corruption, embezzlement, highhandedness, and misuse of powers. “We are struggling to improve police image and making it public friendly force. We are also examining the reasons behind poor police image in the society.”

The provincial police chief expressed these views while addressing police officers and officials at Rawalpindi Police Lines Monday. Rawalpindi RPO Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, CPO Abbas Ahsan, DPO Attock Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, DPO Jhelum Hammad Abid, DPO Chakwal Adil Memon, SSP Special Branch, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, and CTD officers along with other senior officers were also present on this occasion.

The IGP also assured the officers that the department would be successful in improving and restoring the image of police with hard work, commitment, and honesty.

IGP Arif Nawaz Khan said, “We should serve public and perform our duties without any political affiliations and for this purpose we should not fear anybody except Allah.” He said that police service is a mission more than a service and service of public is not less than a noble deed.

“We should serve public and accept their prayers because there is no other way for Punjab Police except showing performance,” he said. “I have started visiting all police regions across the province to know the issues being faced by the police force. We shall not leave any stone unturned to resolve these issues,” he added.

The police chief directed senior officers to show good behavior and courtesy to their subordinates. He said that during his previous tenure a record number of police officers were promoted. “This time also, I myself take the responsibility of promotions and salaries of police officers. The subordinates should obey the orders of their seniors and not create an atmosphere in which action should be taken,” he warned.

He also emphasized upon officers that special attention should be given on car-theft in Rawalpindi so that properties of public may be secured. He said that change in Thana culture is our mission and initiatives regarding police reforms will be implemented.

The IGP said that good initiatives of Punjab Police should be highlighted through different forums whereas refresher courses and training for police will be conducted to enhance capabilities of the officials. On this occasion, the police officials discussed different issues with the IGP and presented suggestions to improve the police working. The IGP issued on the spot directions to redress the grievances of policemen.

Earlier, a smart police squad presented traditional salute to the police chief on his arrival at the district Police Lines. IGP Arif Nawaz Khan laid floral wreath on memorial of police martyrs and offered Fateha for the departed souls. Before police Darbar, the IGP paid a visit to the RPO office where he was welcomed by DIG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir. Rawalpindi CPO gave a detailed briefing to IGP about the overall crime and law and order situation of the region and other different development projects. The police chief directed the officers to take more steps to control crimes in the region.