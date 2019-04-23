Share:

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited the Sharif Medical City on Monday for detailed evaluation from the Board comprising senior doctors of cardiology, nephrology, urology and medicine.

PML-N Quaid was taken to the SMC, amid elaborate security arrangements as he stayed at the health facility for more than an hour. Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan shared details of health condition though a tweet. “Former PM Nawaz Sharif had comprehensive assessment & evaluation by leading Professors of Nephrology, Urology, Cardiology & Medicine to further optimise management, delineate definitive treatment & stratify risk to health & life.

Multiple pathologies warrant aggressive treatment”, he shared on his twitter handle.

Doctors have so far performed number of tests at SMC and Al-Razi Hospital Gulberg since his release from the Kot Lakhpat Jail on March 26 after the apex court allowed bail on medical grounds for six weeks.

However, treatment could not be started even after four weeks following his release from the jail.

During the period, ex-PM visited SMC several times for medical examination, clinical tests and scans.

Last Monday (April 16), team of experts from Agha Khan University evaluated previous investigations and scans and had detailed consultation and evaluation of Nawaz Sharif for further management.

Prior to that, echocardiogram detected alarmingly less blood supply to upper portion of neck and brain.

Doctors had also carried out MRI of heart and kidneys.

CT Scan of chest and backbone and computed tomography of kidneys, ureters and bladder (CT KUB) for assessing the concentration of stones were also performed.

Doctors have recommended a backup pacemaker and ICD (Implantable Cardioverter-defibrillator), a lifesaving device implanted in the body for patients at risk for fatal cardiac arrhythmias.

Nawaz Sharif also had Echo & Ultrasound for Kidneys alongwith Doppler studies for carotid arteries & peripheral vessels.