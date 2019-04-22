Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Parks and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi has kicked off week-long spring festival ‘Jashn-e-Rawalpindi’ to provide recreation to the residents of the twin cities.

Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood said that the Authority had made all out efforts to organise a beautiful festival and is trying to ensure maximum participation of families besides male and female students in the festival. He said that the college and university students had also been allotted stalls.

The Chairman said that the main festival had been organised at Shamsabad Park.

The PHA arranged a beautiful festival and different parks and roads were decorated beautifully for ‘Jashn-e-Rawalpindi’, he added.

To a question, he said that the swings, food stalls, cut flower, magic and bird shows, book exhibition, face-painting and shopping area had been arranged in Shamsabad Park and other recreational facilities were also provided to the citizens.

“The basic aim of the festival is to provide an opportunity to the citizens to have fun during this spring season,” said the Chairman.

He said that the PHA would also make efforts during the festival to sensitise the people to come forward and actively participate in the clean and green programme of the government.