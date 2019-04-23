Share:

SHIKARPUR - A large number of people belonging to different walks of life took out a protest rally against, ‘what they said’, the unjust arrest of local journalist Mushtaq Sarki here on Monday.

The rally, organised under the auspices of Shikarpur Youth at Lakhi Gate clock tower, was led by Shikarpur Union of Journalists (SUJ) President Sultan Rind, Shikarpur Youth President Adil Jaan Shaikh, and others. The protestors blamed the police for implicating the journalist in false cases, and they termed it a conspiracy against journalists. They demanded that DIG Police Aamir Farooqui and SSP Azfar Mahesar launch an impartial inquiry into the matter; otherwise, they would be forced to continue their protest till acceptance of their demands.