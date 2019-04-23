Share:

LAHORE : Defending champions Wapda retained National Volleyball title by beating Army 3-2 in the final played here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday.

Wapda won the final 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13. It was Wapda’s fifth consecutive national title victory. PAF beat Navy 25-19, 35-33, 20-25, 25-14 to finish third.

Army won the first game through brilliant performance of their star Haider, who served hard and smashed vigorously to humble Wapda. Aqeel and Fakhar also gain some important points for their team. Army’s defenders blocked trio of Wapda comprising Murad Jehan, Mohib Rasool and Amil Khan and kept a reasonable lead.

Wapda dominated the second and third games while Army bounced back to win the fourth. In fifth and decisive game, both the teams fought till the end, but at that stage, a blunder from libro decided the final in Wapda’s favour. Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar gave away winning trophy to Wapda. He also announced Rs 200,000 for the winners, Rs 100,000 for the runners-up and Rs 50,000 for third position holders PAF.