attock - Three persons including two women were killed for “honour” related incidents in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Wednesday. In first case, a man shot dead his wife and her paramour forhonour in village Ratwal in limits of Fatehjang police station on Wednesday. Police quoting family sources said that Saufiyan has contracted marriage some six months ago.

His wife was having illicit relations with Noman of the same village.

On Wednesday, he found both in compromising condition at his house. Upon this, took out his gun and shot his wife and her paramour killing both on the spot.

The accused managed to flee from the crime scene successfully. On getting information, Fatehjang police shifted the bodies to THQ hospital for autopsy and later handed over for burial. In second incident, a man killed his ex-wife for honour in Chowngi 7 area in Attock city on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Nadeem attacked his 35-year-old wife with knife after forcefully entering in to her house and severally injured her with knife and fled from the crime scene after leaving her in a pool of blood. She was taken to local hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Police while quoting the family members of the deceased said that the woman was living in a rented house after divorce and the man suspected his former wife for her bad character.