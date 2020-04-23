Share:

RAWALPINDI - Three patients died of coronavirus in Rawalpindi

Institute of Urology

(RIU) taking the virus-

related death toll to 10 in Rawalpindi district, sources said yesterday.According to the sources,

a 55-year-old man namely Gull Azam from Dhoke Ratta was brought to the hospital on April 8. He was tested positive for corona on April 10 while died at the Rawalpindi Institute

of Urology (Corona Management Center) yesterday,

they said.Another patient from Dhoke Ratta namely

Abdur Rehman was brought to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) with visible symptoms of Covid19. He was later

shifted to RIU after his coronavirus test came positive, the sources added. They also said that 60-year-old Zahoorul Haq from Millat Colony also died of corona virus at RIU. He was brought to the hospital on April 21 with visible corona symptoms.Deputy Commissioner

Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq and Medical Superintendent

(MS) RIU Dr Khalid Randhawa confirmed that these deaths.