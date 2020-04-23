Share:

rawalpindi - A total of 37 patients tested positive for novel coronavirus in Rawalpindi on Wednesday while the administration and police sealed seven sites and houses and quarantined 72 people after detection of confirmed patients.

Similarly, contacts of two COVID-19 confirmed patients went under hiding to avoid being tested for coronavirus, according to details.

At present, 231 confirmed patients were admitted in Rawalpindi hospitals while eight people died while 63 were discharged after recovery.

According to the data of Rawalpindi Division, as many as 350 patients are still admitted in hospitals of four districts including 231 in Rawalpindi, 24 in Attock, 90 in Jhelum and five in Chakwal.

Total 236 suspected patients are still awaiting their COVID-19 test report in four districts including 117 in Rawalpindi, 84 in Attock, 31 in Jhelum and four in Chakwal. The National Institute of Health (NIH) will send their reports in a day or two.

As many as 2054 people kept in quarantine including 1824 isolated in their homes, 145 in quarantine centers and 85 in hospitals.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood told media that the number of patients increased in Rawalpindi but in RIU 17 persons arrived from Rawalpindi district and 20 outside the district.

He said that the district administrations were working to implement all the standard operating procedures issued by Punjab government but it was the duty of the people to adopt the safety measures.

Meanwhile, Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Captain (R) Mohammad Usman and Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education Munib Ahmed Awan visited the Corona Management Center at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU).

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) AnwarulHaq, Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Umar and other officials gave a detailed briefing on the facilities available for coronavirus patients in Rawalpindi district.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Captain (R) Mohammad Usman said doctors, nurses and paramedics busy in Corona centers deserve tribute as they are carrying out professional responsibilities while risking their own lives.

He said sanitary workers and security personnel performing duties at corona treatment centers and quarantine centers are also playing the role of the frontline soldiers in the times of difficulty.

Usman said that the safety of doctors, nurses and medical staff working on the corona frontline is a priority because they are the heroes of the nation and the government is not oblivious to their healthcare responsibilities.