ABBOTTABAD - Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated

a coronavirus testing laboratory at the Ayub Teaching Hospital on Wednesday.Speaking on the occasion, he said the KP government has been playing its role for the control and testing capacity of the pandemic and will also establish testing laboratories

at the divisional level of the province.The chief minister said the services

of the frontline medical care professionals including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff cannot

be forgotten. “The capacity of corona testing

in the public sector of KP has increased from 40 to 1000 tests. Hopefully, we will upgrade the facility

up to 5,000 tests a day,” he said.He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in Hazara division

and appreciated the entire

administration, police, Rescue 1122 and health care providers in the ongoing corona emergency. Mehmood Khan said that Ayub Teaching Hospital is the largest hospital of Hazara division and assured

that the KP government in its limited resources will fulfil all basic needs and requirements of the hospital to provide maximum healthcare facilities to the patients of the Hazara division. Earlier, he was briefed by the hospital’s media director Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb regarding the treatment

of the coronavirus patients and said that a separate block for the corona patients has been