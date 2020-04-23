ABBOTTABAD - Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated
a coronavirus testing laboratory at the Ayub Teaching Hospital on Wednesday.Speaking on the occasion, he said the KP government has been playing its role for the control and testing capacity of the pandemic and will also establish testing laboratories
at the divisional level of the province.The chief minister said the services
of the frontline medical care professionals including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff cannot
be forgotten. “The capacity of corona testing
in the public sector of KP has increased from 40 to 1000 tests. Hopefully, we will upgrade the facility
up to 5,000 tests a day,” he said.He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in Hazara division
and appreciated the entire
administration, police, Rescue 1122 and health care providers in the ongoing corona emergency. Mehmood Khan said that Ayub Teaching Hospital is the largest hospital of Hazara division and assured
that the KP government in its limited resources will fulfil all basic needs and requirements of the hospital to provide maximum healthcare facilities to the patients of the Hazara division. Earlier, he was briefed by the hospital’s media director Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb regarding the treatment
of the coronavirus patients and said that a separate block for the corona patients has been