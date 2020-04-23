Share:

The number of locally transmitted cases in Larkana on Thursday has started increasing as the authorities have sealed four more localities in the city.

According to details, Ali Goharabad, Samiabad, Samtia road and Qafila Sarai have been sealed. Three areas had been closed due to the pandemic earlier.

Pakistan has reported 224 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 10,513. So far, 2337 patients have recovered in the country.

4590 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 3373 in Sindh, 1453 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 552 in Balochistan, 290 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 204 in Islamabad and 51 in Azad Kashmir.