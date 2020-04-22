Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Duchess of Cambridge penned a letter to express her ‘sincere appreciation’ to staff working at a children’s charity during the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Action For Children shared a letter written by Kate Middleton, 38, and captioned the post: ‘We were delighted to receive a letter from our patron, the Duchess of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal, in appreciation of all the work being done by our staff.’ In the letter, the royal thanked those working tirelessly on the frontline to provide vital support to vulnerable children and families across the country. ‘I’m writing to express my sincere appreciation to all of you at Action for Children during this hugely unsettling time,’ she wrote.