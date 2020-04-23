Share:

SUKKUR - Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in asset beyond known source of income case.

The special bench of the SHC also rejected the bail plea of Khursheed shah’s son Farukh Ahmed Shah. Other accused in the reference including Khursheed Shah’s two wives and 12 other people had been granted bail.

Khursheed Shah was arrested last year in September during a raid conducted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and police at his Islamabad residence.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah were under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.

In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court. In July this year, NAB Chairman (retired) justice Javed Iqbal had approved nine inquiries against different personalities, including Shah.