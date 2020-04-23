Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited Corona Hospital set up by Pakistan Red Crescent Society in Rawalpindi. Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Abrar ul Haq gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on steps taken by the Red Crescent in the prevailing situation. The hospital set up by Red Crescent can accommodate one hundred patients. The Prime Minister was also briefed on other facilities in the hospital including operation theatre, x-ray, ultrasound, laboratory and pharmacy. Meanwhile, Prime Minister while was talking to Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi, here on Wednesday called for effective and precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus, while ensuring continuity of industrial and business activities to mitigate economic difficulties of common people and labourers. Imran Khan said comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures were evolved for industrial activities allowed by the government. He said strictly following these SOPs is the joint responsibility of industrialists and government. He said that the strategy is being evaluated consistently so that any plan of action can be arranged as per needs of the situation. Speaking on the occasion, Javed Afridi said Haier Pakistan and Zalmi Foundation will soon cooperate in relief efforts and Corona Relief Fund in the second phase. He also presented some suggestions to the Prime Minister regarding various issues confronting the business community and to keep industrial process going on in situation arising out of Coronavirus outbreak.