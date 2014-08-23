Islamabad- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan today said that Nawaz Sharif was seeking help from Asif Ali Zardari to save his “unfair” regime.

Addressing his jubilant supporters from atop his luxurious shipping container here, PTI chief said that Nawaz Sharif was scared of Azadi march that now he was touching feet of his former rival for getting advices.



Khan said that he would continue to stage sit-in in federal capital no matter how much government delayed the settlement of political deadlock. He said the government has placed more containers to block routes leading to the spot where his party is staging a sit-in since last week.



“Do they think that they will manage to stop PTI workers from joining the sit-in by blocking routes and torturing our activists, they will not stop,” he said. “How the government which has come into power through rigging could be an elected one? I challenge all parties to prove rigging in KPK. Do whatever you wish, the people of Pakistan have taken the decision,” said the PTI chief.



