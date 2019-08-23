Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub said that all the reservations of the farmers of district Haripur will be removed and their problems will be resolved on priority basis, adding that most of the economy of country and nation is based on the best agricultural production.

He said that the farmers would be benefited from modern-day machinery and advanced equipment for the best agricultural production for which the provincial government was taking all steps and keen interest in it.

He expressed these views in a meeting held at the Agriculture Department Peshawar regarding Agriculture Department of district Haripur. On this o ccasion, Minister Agriculture, Mohibullah, Secretary Agriculture Mohammad Israr, DG Water Management Khurshid Afridi, Director Agriculture Engineering Mohammad Jan, DG Agriculture Extension Naseem, DG Soil Conservation Yasin Khan, and District Water Management Haripur