ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should not use Kashmir cause to hide corruption. In a tweet shared on her twitter handle, Dr Firdous said the great and brave Kashmiris were sacrificing their lives for the Kashmir cause and urged the two families not do politics on this national cause. Referring to Bilawal Bhutto’s speech in Skardu, she said that law would be equally imposed on everyone in Naya Pakistan and in the past President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari used to control puppet prime ministers.

Regarding Bilawal’s reservations for women rights, she said PPP Chairman should meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in jail and question him about the matter, as he was the man who filed cases on his mother and grandmother during his tenure.

“Your father and aunt were facing trial as per law of land and in Naya Pakistan no one is above the law,” she added.

Firdous asked those who were criticizing the role of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to tell who appointed the Chairman NAB, as it was not the matter of law and NAB rather the corrupt practices were creating the problem.