Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, today and apprised him about the blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and the regional peace and security situation.

The Foreign Minister said that India intends to change the demography of occupied Kashmir through illegal steps. He said curfew has been imposed in the occupied valley since 5th August. Resultantly, the people of Kashmir are faced with shortages of food and medicines.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: “Presence of nine hundred thousand troops in occupied Kashmir is a proof that India wants to perpetrate bloodbath there.”

The Foreign Minister said the situation is so alarming that Genocide Watch like the international organization has issued an alert on occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said despite a curfew, the Kashmiri people have announced to come out today from their homes for the Friday prayers. “There is a threat of bloodshed on a large scale in such kind of situation.”

The Foreign Minister asked Japan to play its role to save the armless Kashmiri people from the persecution of India and for regional peace and stability.

The Japanese Foreign Minister said they are keeping a close eye on the entire situation. He said his country believes in upholding the human rights and rule of law.

Meanwhile Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi also held a telephonic conversation with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid today to discuss the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister briefed his Maldivian counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions. He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The Foreign Minister apprised the Maldivian Foreign Minister of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines, communications blackout and complete lock-down

for the last 17 days. He also said that an international organization Genocide Watch had issued a "Genocide Alert" for Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that the situation was extremely alarming.