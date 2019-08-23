Share:

KANDHKOT - Ghotki SSP presided over a meeting with both scholars of Sunni and Shia and other concerned officials in connection with Muharramul Harram.

According to handout issued by SSP office, a meeting was chaired by SSP Ghotki Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar at his office Mirpur Mathelo. The meeting was attended by all DSPs, SHOs, DIB and control room incharges, religious scholars of Sunni and Shai and other concerned officials.

On the occasion, SSP said that all measures had been adopted for Muharram. He said law and order was the top priority of district police. He said that all entry points of district would be sealed. A large number of police and Rangers personnel with heavy weapons would be deployed across Ghotki to avoid any untoward incident.