LAHORE - The FMC Independence-Day National Junior Squash Championship entered the semifinals stage as quarterfinal matches were decided in different age categories here at PSA Complex on Thursday.

As many as 12 quarterfinals, four each in U19, U15 and U13, were decided in front of a handful audience. In U19 matches, Ahmed Hassan (KP) beat Zeeshan Malik (KP) 11/6,13/11,11/2 (22 mins), Uzair Shaukat (PAF) beat Hassan Raza (PB) 11/0,11/8,11/6 (17 mins), Zeeshan Zeb (KP) beat Moaz Khan (PB) 11/5,11/7,12/10 (18 mins), Haris Qasim (PB) beat Zohair Shahid (PB) score 11/6,11/2,11/8 (21 mins).

In U15 quarterfinals, Mutahir Ali (KP) beat Mubashir Khan (PB) 11/8,7/11,11/7,11/9 (37 mins), Mohammad Ammad (PAF) beat Azlan Khawar (PB) 11/2,11/3,11/4 (18 mins), Anas Bukhari (PB) beat Mohammad Ashar Butt (PB) 10/12,11/2,11/2,11/6 (33 mins), Humam Ahmad (PAF) beat Saboor Khan (PAF) 9/11,11/5,11/4,11/8 (29 mins).

In boys U13 QF matches, Varun Asif (PB) beat Abdullah Nadeem (PB) 6/11,9/11,11/3,11/2,11/3 (36 mins), Omar Arshad (PB) beat Zuraiz Naeem (PB) 11/9,11/8,11/3 (21 mins), Mehmood Mehboob (PB) beat Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) 11/9,11/9,11/8 (23 mins), Sakhiullah Tareen (PAf) beat Obaidullah Tareen (PAF) 11/5,11/9,11/8 (24 mins). The semifinals will be played today (Friday).