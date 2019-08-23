Share:

SIALKOT - In Daska, locals face a great of deal of inconvenience as the only Land Revenue Record Centre in the tehsil has been lying inundated with sewage for five consecutive days.

The management of Daska Land Revenue Record Centre and the sanitary staff of Daska Municipal Corporation (MC) seem unable to drain out the knee-deep sewage. The staffers at the centre are forced to perform their duties in such miserable situation.

On the other hand, people have to pass through this knee-deep dirty water to reach the offices of the centre. Rainy water and sewerage has entered computer rooms.

One Ibrahim said: “This knee-deep water is badly affecting the official working of the centre.” Another Ch Ghulam Hussain said: “It is regrettable that this dirty water has not been drained out so far by Daska Municipality.” Nasir Mehmood said: “It is very hard to pass through this dirty water to reach the offices of the land record centre.”

Arif Mehmood Sheikh said: “The prevalent situation is an eye opener for Daska administration as the sewerage produces unpleasant odour, making the visitors’ stay difficult.

Daska Municipality officials claimed that the Land Revenue Record Centre was located in a low-lying area, adding that the centre lacked a proper draining system as well. “It remains inundated in monsoon season as it is about seven feet low than the road along the banks of Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal.”

Local social, business, real estate, and political circles have expressed grave concerns over this critical situation. They have urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Akbar look into the matter in larger public interest.

OVERSEAS COUPLE

SHOT AT, INJURED

Two unknown dacoits shot injured Saudi Arabia-returned trader Naghman Chohan and his wife Shabana for offering resistance Poora Heeraan locality here the other night.

According to the FIR, the couple was walking on a local road when the accused riding a motorcycle attempted to loot them at gunpoint. As the couple resisted, the accused opened fire on them. Resultantly, the couple was injured and shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot where their condition was stated to be critical. Rangpura police were investigating. Naghman and his wife Shabana are close relatives of Dr Shakeel Thakur Advocate, ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sialkot.

The JI expressed grave concern over the rising dacoity, robbery and theft incidents in Sialkot city. Dr Shakeel Thakur Advocate said that Sialkot police had failed to control crime in the city. He urged Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz, Gujranwala Region RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi, and Sialkot DPO Mustansar Feroz to ensure early arrest of the accused.

SUSPECTS RELEASED ON BAIL

In Daska, accused traffic police constable Hamza and his co-accused Rukhsana Bibi were released on bail by a local court.

According to the FIR registered against them, accused Hamza had raped a young girl at gunpoint with the help of co-accused Rukhsana Bibi at her house in village Malliyaanwala, Daska tehsil. Bambaanwala police registered a rape case (No.225/2019) against the accused on the report of victim’s father, a labourer by profession.

Meanwhile, a suspect named Amanullah raped a married woman at gunpoint her house in Gulshan Colony, Daska city. Police registered a case with no arrest so far.