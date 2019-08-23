Share:

Lahore - Increase in metro bus fare is being implemented today despite public outcry. The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) has raised metro bus fare by Rs10 in Lahore and Rawalpindi. However the rates in Multan would be unchanged. People have protested the increase, calling it an ‘anti-people’ act of PTI government. PMA General Manager Operations Ozair Shah said the Mass Transit Authority will save Rs800 million yearly with Rs10 increase. “Daily 150,000 people travel on Lahore Metro Bus while 135,000 on Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus ,” he said. Mass Transit Authority, in July, had requested the Punjab cabinet to increase the fares. After approval by the provincial cabinet, metro bus fares have been raised to Rs 30 per ride from Rs 20.