CHITRAL - A paraglider from Lahore died after falling to ground while flying over Chitral Town here the other day.

According to Chitral police, Khawaja Sheraz Nasir, son of Maj (r) Shahid Nasir, had taken off from Birmoghlast and was circling over Dolomuch when due to gusty winds he could not maintain balance of the glider and fell down.

The injured was being shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital when he passed away. The body was sent to Lahore in an ambulance.

The deceased’s friend, Salim Khan, told that Nasir was the Chief Executive of Adventure Travel Pakistan and used to come to Chitral along with adventure tourists on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, members of Hindukush Paragliding Association Chitral expressed deep sense of sorrow over the death of the paraglider.