ISLAMABAD - The special court, constituted for the trial of former president Pervez Musharraf on treason charges, on Thursday nominated Advocate Raza Bashir as a counsel for the defence. According to details, the Ministry of Law and Justice had recommended the names of 14 advocates to defend the former president, in line with Section 9 of the Criminal Law Special Court Act 1976.

The special court’s three-judge bench, led by Justice Tahira Safdar, decided on Bashir’s name. The court also asked the ministry to issue a notification in this regard. Hearing of the case was adjourned until August 28.