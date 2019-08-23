Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered re-election on PS-11 Larkana-II constituency. A three-member Bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad heard the case and reserved judgement which was announced on Thursday. The court approved plaintiff Nida Khoro’s plea and ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to de-notify Muazzam who won the elections from PS-11 constituency in Larkana. Ms Khoro, PPP’s candidate for Provincial Assembly, had filed a petition in the Apex Court against Election Tribunal’s decision. The tribunal back in January 2019 had rejected Nida Khoro’s application which sought action against the GDA leader.