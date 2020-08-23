Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday defended former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s London stay for medical treatment as she responded to the government’s ‘efforts’ to bring the party supremo back to Pakistan. In a media briefing, she said that Nawaz Sharif was innocent and the government failed to prove him guilty in the courts. She said that all the hue and cry by the government to bring Nawaz Sharif back in the country was aimed at covering up their failed policies. She further said that one could not prove other guilty by just holding papers in hand. Commenting on the rumours about the opposition leaders allegedly seeking NRO, she said the premier could not grant NRO to anyone and the statement from the treasury members in this regard were just to malign their party. She said the government had failed to control price hike in the country and the public was suffering at the hands of the incumbent rulers.