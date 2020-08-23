Share:

PESHAWAR - The first mourning procession of Muharram-ul-Haram taken out on Saturday culminated at Imambargah Syed Mustafa Shah Qissa Khwani after passing through traditional routes amid tight security.

The procession was taken out the afternoon from Imambargah Bawa Fazal Hussain at Yakkatoot area of the city. A large number of mourners holding alams and thumping their chests paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain and his 72 companions for their sacrifices and martyrdoms.

The procession passed through scheduled routes of Yakka Toot, Tehsil, Kochi Bazar, and Imambargah Syed Mustafa Shah Qissa Khwani. The locals of the area also setup Sabeels (free stalls of beverages) for the mourners and general public.

The teams of security forces, Rescue1122, WSSP and other public departments were present on the occasion to meet any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operation) Mansoor Aman accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar visited various areas in the inner city last night, checked the security of Muharram and met with police personnel deputed on Muharram security.

During the visit, security of Imambargahs, mosques, and other important places was reviewed in detail and police personnel on duty were directed to remain alert.