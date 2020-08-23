Share:

An appeal against the sentence of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been fixed for hearing in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court will hear the appeal on September 1. At the same time, NAB s appeals against Nawaz Sharif s extension of sentence and his acquittal in the flagship reference have also been fixed for hearing.

The last hearing on Nawaz Sharif s appeal in the Al-Azizia reference was held on September 18.