The accountability court Sukkur has decided to indict Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Shah in assets cases today (Monday).

The accountability court will hear assets beyond means case against the former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Shah and 17.

PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah, his wife Talat Bibi, his nephew Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Owais Qadir Shah will appear before the court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

The NAB prosecutor had requested the accountability judge to indict all the accused in the assets beyond means case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft watchdog had filed assets beyond means reference of Rs 1.23 billion against Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused.