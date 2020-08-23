Share:

Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad on humanitarian grounds.

Amidst the latest hullabaloo regarding return of Pakistan's ex-premier, Fawad Chaudry had stated that allowing Nawaz Sharif to go to abroad has seriously dented the credibility of PTI.

“We diagnosed Nawaz Sharif’s ailments and began his treatment but he went abroad for satisfactory treatment.”

“Nawaz Sharif first said he will consult his personal physician and then demanded that he be allowed to have treatment abroad,” Yasmin Rashid said, adding he declined an offer to get treatment at a private hospital in the country.

Dr Yasmin further said that the cabinet had directed the PML-N supremo to fly back to Pakistan on basis of condition associated with improvement in medical health.

The former premier was getting treatment at Services Hospital but later shifted to Sharif City Hospital on his request, where he decided to travel abroad for treatment, she recalled.