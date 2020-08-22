Share:

Sargodha-The Syndicate of the Sargodha University has approved Rs3.788 billion surplus budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 with a primary focus on improving facilities for imparting quality education, innovations, applied research, facilitating students through scholarships, fee waivers, and development projects.

Foreseeing the financial crunch and pressure in the prevailing COVID-19 situation, SU Syndicate meeting presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, decided neither to increase the fee of on-campus students nor to create any post. The Syndicate members were briefed over the financial health of the university on which they expressed satisfaction.

The university expects a total grant of Rs1.050 billion from Higher Education Commission (HEC), which is 29.46 percent of the total budget while SU would generate the rest of 70.54 percent from own sources.

On the directions of the VC, the Syndicate made a major increase in research funding from Rs26 million to Rs60 million to increase University’s international ranking and socio-economic impact research as it was a policy of the administration to promote research culture. The university has also allocated Rs11 million for participation in national and international conferences.

The Syndicate also approved allocation of Rs11.450 million for Office of the Research Innovations and Commercialization (ORIC) and the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC).

Moreover, the body accorded Rs70 million budget to waive off tuition fee of Hafiz-e-Quran, orphans and other deserving students while HEC’s scholarships of worth Rs75 million and PEEF scholarships will also be provided to the students. The University has also allocated an amount of Rs36.941 million and Rs35 million in lieu of subsidy on transport and internet facilities respectively.

The meeting approved Rs69.950 million for new development projects from its own sources and Rs95.395 million for ongoing works to be completed. The meeting also agreed to institute an Endowment Fund with Rs1 billion from its own sources in order to strengthen the research culture at Sargodha University.