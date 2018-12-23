Share:

MULTAN: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) No 1 of Multan on Saturday gave different jail terms to three terrorists for possessing explosive material. ATC-1 Judge Malik Khalid Mahmood sentenced accused Shokat Hayat for seven years, Muhammad Suhail for six years and Muhammad Afzal for three years jail. The court also ordered confiscation of their properties. The CTD Multan had arrested the three convicts on September 29 and recovered four hand grenades, an SMG rifle with bullets, and the flag of a proscribed organisation from their possession.–APP