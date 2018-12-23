Share:

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage showing the former Sargodha University CEO Mian Javed Ahmed being taken to hospital from the District Jail Lahore after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest has emerged.

The footage shows the deceased was not wearing handcuffs while he was being shifted into an ambulance on a stretcher inside the prison. When the ambulance reached the hospital, his hands were in handcuffs, which implies he was handcuffed in the ambulance.

Javed, who died on Dec 21 from sudden cardiac arrest, was being investigated for allegedly opening illegal campuses and minting million of rupees from students. There has been an outcry after pictures showing his body lying in a hospital bed with his hands in handcuffs and chains began doing rounds on social media.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a day earlier distanced itself from the death of the Sargodha University official while clarifying that it has no role in his death.

The NAB said in a statement that Javed was sent to jail two months ago on Oct 23 in 2018 in good health on judicial remand and he died in the Services Hospital in judicial custody.

It said NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has issued strict directives that the accused must not be handcuffed during the NAB custody.