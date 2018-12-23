Share:

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi on Sunday said that the silent diplomacy of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has played a very important and effective role in pulling Pakistan out of isolation at the international level

While talking to the media in Lahore, he said that till some time back Pakistan was facing very difficulties at the international level, coldness had erupted also in bilateral relation with friendly countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Iran, Army Chief General Bajwa visited their countries, held meetings with the leaders of these countries and removed their reservations.

In the last 17 years General Bajwa is the first army chief who have visited Iran and met its top leadership, as a result of these visits and meetings Pakistan's relations with these countries have improved and an atmosphere of mutual trust has again emerged, he added.

He said that sincere efforts of General Bajwa for peace in Afghanistan are proving fruitful, he has visited Afghanistan four times and his efforts are being appreciated internationally.

Responding to the questions from the media, Ch Parvez Elahi said that meetings of General Bajwa with the high level leadership of China regarding CPEC has played key role in restoration of the trust, after his visits to Turkey, Egypt and Qatar Pakistan's diplomatic relation have grown in warmness.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor has also exposed India's hostile propaganda against Pakistan and for the first time Indian leadership seems to be on the back foot on diplomatic front.

He said that services of General Qamar Javed Bajwa for national security and solidarity of Pakistan have become an important chapter of our history and will always be remembered.