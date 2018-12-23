Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested four alleged terrorists during search operation here in the wee hours Friday. According to a CTD spokesperson, an intelligence-based operation was conducted during which four suspected terrorists, belonging to outlawed Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) were arrested. He said that five hand grenades, pistol and bullets as well as cash for terror financing were also recovered from their possession. The terrorists have been shifted to an disclosed location for further investigation.–INP