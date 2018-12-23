Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region and it will reach to regional countries for this purpose.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday evening, he said he is starting his three-day visit to Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia from tomorrow, which is aimed at strengthening ties with them and enhance cooperation in various fields.

The minister said a two-day envoys conference being held in Islamabad from Thursday to discuss ways and means to bring foreign investment to Pakistan. He said the conference will discuss how economic diplomacy can be used to strengthen Pakistan's economy.

He said Prime Minster Imran Khan and Finance Minister will also attend the conference.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will embark on a three-day visit on Monday to Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia as part of the government’s policy of outreach in the neighbourhood.

During the four-nation visit, he will discuss Pakistan’s bilateral relations with senior leadership of these countries to strengthen cooperation in various areas.

The FM will also exchange views with leaders of these countries on the fast changing regional and international environment.

Recent developments concerning peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan would also be discussed during these meetings.

The visit is part of promoting various initiatives and ideas for regional cooperation especially in promoting economic and people-to-people linkages.

Implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is eager to strengthen ties with neighbours and regional partners.

Pakistan has always maintained that solution to the conflict in Afghanistan lies in an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

International community’s recent consensus to adopt this as the guiding principle to resolve the 40-years old Afghan conflict vindicates Pakistan’s long held view.