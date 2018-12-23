Share:

KOHISTAN - At least four cousins including two women were killed Saturday in the name of honour in Sair Lotar in Upper Kohistan, while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Police said all the two boys and girls were cousins and aged between 20 to 22.

The victims were identified as Gulkabina Bibi, Yasmeen Bibi, Bostan and Sobat Khan.

Upper Kohistan police have registered FIR on the report of Abdul Rauf, father of deceased Gulkabina Bibi, against accused Fazalur Rehman, son of Rehmat Nabi, under section 302 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Talking to APP, District Police Officer (DPO) Upper Kohistan Raja Abdul Saboor said a murder case against accused Fazalur Rehman has been registered.