LAHORE - The fourth edition of the Hassan Tariq Rahim Masters Cup invitational Tennis tournament would explode into action from Sunday at Bagh-e-Jinnah tennis courts.

Opening ceremony of the tournament will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, December 23. Chairman Lahore Gymkhana Club Kamran Lashari will be the chief guest the opening ceremony of the event.

World’s doubles player and Pakistan’s pride of tennis Aisamul haq Qureshi has confirmed his participation and will be playing along with other Pakistan’s top ranked tennis players in this eight day tournament.

The tournament is being staged on format of ATP World Tour Finals held in London, every year. The tournament Committee consists of Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim (Chairman), Mian Imran Ahmad, Waqar Nisar, Mian Amer Altaf Secretary Lahore Gymkhana Tennis, Shahid Waqar Mahmood Captain Tennis/Tournament Director and Furqan Uddin Khan, Assistant Tournament Director. Asif Riaz is the Chief Referee of the tournament.

The premier tennis activity is being staged in the memory of Hassan Tariq Rahim, son of former Governor Punjab Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim passed away in June 2013 at the age of 46 years, due to cancer. He was a very passionate club tennis player, who enjoyed and played tennis very regularly and was a very popular figure among the members of tennis club.

The tournament carries hefty prize money for the participants, as the total prize money of the tournament exceeds Rs.1.18 million, being the highest on Pakistan Tennis circuit.

The men’s singles winner is to get Rs 150,000/- and men’s doubles winners Rs.150,000/-.While Women’s singles winner gets Rs.75,000/- and Boy’s Under-18 winner gets Rs.60,000/-.

Further, the players losing in Group matches are also paid Group losers prize money for participating in the tournament. The event is a step forward to further promote and popularize tennis in the country.

The out station players are being provided with accommodation along with daily and travel allowances.