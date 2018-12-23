Share:

LAHORE - Federal Ministry of Information has made drastic cut in the commercial rates being paid to the private television channels for all federal, provincial, autonomous bodies and public sector organisations.

The letter issued by the ministry says the rates have been slashed as the government ‘intends to support the electronic media industry and initiate electronic media campaign’ which is not possible on the existing rates.

The media outlets have raised concerns over the sudden government move in a situation when a number of media houses are facing financial crunch and making efforts for their survival.

They reminded that the government had previously assured to take them on board before taking any decision on commercial rates for the official, advertisements which count for one of the major means to sustain the private TV channels.

But the government has unilaterally taken the decision without taking the media houses into confidence.

Even about the newly revised rates, which will be effective from December 27, a discrimination has been shown as Geo TV, which leads in viewership rating, has been given less rates for airing per 60-second commercial from others, like ARY TV.

Chairman, Pakistan Broadcasters Association, Shakeel Masud Hussain, has rejected the revised rates for the official advertisements and says, it will amount to crushing the private TV channels after they are already facing hard time.

Mr Hussain said they have raised their concerns with the Secretary Information and want reversal of the decision.

The secretary is due to meet his body in Karachi on Wednesday next to hold discussion on the issue, he added.

The chairman said that the government advertisements have already shrunk and the new commercial rates will hit the TV channels even badly. The letter of the Information Ministry says the existing rates are ‘unfair and exorbitant’ and they have been cut down after due deliberations and considerations.

Rates for Electronic Media

S.No. `T.V.Channel Duration Present New rates

Rates (per minute)

1 Aaj News 60 Sec 175,000 45,000/-

2 Abb Tak 60 Sec 245,000 35,000/-

3 Apna TV 60 Sec 210,000 25,000/-

4 ARY News 60 Sec 245,000 91,000/-

5 Business Plus 60 Sec 182,000 12,000/-

6 Capital TV 60 Sec 210,000 25,000/-

7 Channel-24 60 Sec 175,000 30,000/-

8 Channel-5 60 Sec 175,000 5,000/-

9 City-42 60 Sec 210,000 15,000/-

10 Down News 60 Sec 210,000 55,000/-

11 Din News 60 Sec 210,000 10,000/-

12 Dunya News 60 Sec 273,000 75,000/-

13 Express News 60 Sec 245,000 65,000/-

14 Geo News 60 Sec 290,500 89,000/-

15 GNN 60 Sec 122,500 10,000/-

16 K-2 60 Sec 140,000 6,000/-

17 K-21 60 Sec 210,000 10,000/-

18 Khyber News 60 Sec 210,000 15,000/-

19 KTN News 60 Sec 210,000 30,000/-

20 Mashriq TV 60 Sec 105,000 8,000/-

21 Neo News 60 Sec 210,000 15,000/-

22 News One 60 Sec 240,000 35,000/-

23 Public TV 60 Sec --- 35,000

24 Punjab TV 60 Sec 105,000 10,000/-

25 Royal News 60 Sec 175,000 5,000/-

26 Roze News 60 Sec 245,000 5,000/-

27 Sama TV 60 Sec 245,000 85,000

28 Sindh TV 60 Sec 210,000 12,000/-

29 Such TV 60 Sec 147,000 10,000/-

30 VSH 60 Sec 175,000 20,000/-

31 Waseb TV 60 Sec 190,000 10,000/-

32 7 News 60 Sec 227,500 12,000/-

33 Star Asia 60 Sec 130,000 3,000/-

34 92 News 60 Sec 245,000 45,000/-

35 Lahore News 60 Sec 210,000 15,000/-

36 Hum News 60 Sec 245,000 45,000/-