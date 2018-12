Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Museum has been opened for the public at large while first educational visit was paid by the students of Crescent Model Higher Secondary School here on Saturday. The students thanked LHC Chief Justice Anwaarul Haq for opening the museum for common public especially students.

They also presented souvenir to the chief justice. The students along with their teachers visited the museum and took keen interest in the historic and rare articles displayed there.