Special Assistant to the PM on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq on Sunday has said that there are no chances of midterm elections in the country.

He said this while talking to media in Lahore, he said whatever the prime minister has said about midterm elections has been misunderstood.

Speaking about corruption, he said PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif looted the country’s wealth. He said the assets of every person involved in corruption should be seized.

Until the corrupt are not punished, the country will not progress, said Haq. The prime minister has said that corruption will not be tolerated, he added.

With the help of the friend countries, the economic condition of Pakistan is getting better and there will be a major investment in the country very soon, he hinted.

He also said that the government had decided that the only way for the country to progress would be for the opposition and government to work together.

“We have finalised 38 standing committees, he said, explaining that the heads of 20 committees will be from the government, whereas 18 committees will be headed by opposition leaders,” he said.

The special assistant said that leaders from the PPP and PML-N had met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and assured him of their cooperation.