LAHORE:- Poland have agreed to visit Pakistan in the last week of April next year to play three-Test series. According to the schedule, the matches will be played in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi. Poland, who are ranked 21st in the FIH rankings, will be the first senior team to visit Pakistan in the last 15 years. No Pakistani player included for FIH awards According to Pakistan Hockey Federation sources, Poland’s visit will help attract other teams to play in the country. Recently, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Nepal and Afghanistan are playing the FIH-backed Hockey Series Open in Lahore.